Atlanta Delta flight met by officers after passenger disagreement

article

The Brief A Delta flight dispute ended with police meeting passengers and crew upon arrival in Atlanta on Monday. Airline officials reported that a mid-flight disagreement broke out between a passenger and a flight attendant on board. Authorities have not yet released details regarding what caused the incident or if any criminal charges were filed.



Law enforcement officers met a Delta flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday after a dispute broke out between a flight attendant and a passenger.

What we know:

Delta flight 2293 was traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Atlanta when the incident occurred.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the plane landed safely while carrying 180 passengers, four flight attendants and two pilots.

A male passenger who had headphones on was accidentally bumped in the head by a flight attendant and accused the attendant of hitting him, a spokesperson with FBI Atlanta said.

Neither party ended up wanting to press charges and the situation has been resolved.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed the specific circumstances that led to the disagreement during the flight.

It remains unclear if law enforcement officers made any arrests or issued citations after meeting the aircraft at the gate.