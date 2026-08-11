Atlanta Technical College begins historic $30M expansion

The Brief Atlanta Technical College has broken ground on a nearly $30 million renovation and expansion of the Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron Academic Complex. The project represents the largest state investment in the college's history. Plans include new centers for artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, film and media production, along with expanded student services.



Atlanta Technical College is embarking on the largest state-funded project in its history, breaking ground on a nearly $30 million renovation and expansion designed to prepare students for some of Georgia's fastest-evolving industries.

What we know:

The project will transform the Henry Louis "Hank" Aaron Academic Complex as the college marks 60 years of providing education and workforce training.

The expanded complex will include new centers focused on artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, two areas expected to play increasingly important roles in Georgia's workforce.

The project will also create new facilities for film and media production, supporting training for Georgia's entertainment industry.

In addition to new academic and workforce programs, the renovated complex will include an expanded student services center.

College officials say the improvements are intended to position Atlanta Technical College to educate and train the next generation of Georgia workers as technology continues to reshape the skills employers need.

The groundbreaking comes as Atlanta Technical College celebrates its 60th anniversary and six decades of workforce education and training in the Atlanta area.