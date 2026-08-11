Scooter rider critically injured in crash on Powder Springs Road

The Brief A scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night in a crash on Powder Springs Road near Hammond Woods Circle. The victim crossed outside a crosswalk, getting hit by a northbound Toyota Camry before being thrown into southbound traffic. A Honda Civic then struck the man, and investigators with the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit are seeking information.



A scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night after being struck by two cars while crossing Powder Springs Road outside a crosswalk west of Hammond Woods Circle, according to police.

What we know:

A man on a scooter was crossing Powder Springs Road in a westerly direction outside a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. Monday west of Hammond Woods Circle.

A 2007 Toyota Camry traveling northbound hit the rider after he entered the vehicle's path.

The initial impact redirected the man northerly into a southbound lane.

At the same time, a 2010 Honda Civic driving southbound struck the rider.

Emergency responders rushed the man by ambulance to Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, while no other injuries were reported, police said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the scooter rider or provided an updated medical condition.

Police have not indicated whether either driver involved faces charges or citations stemming from the collision.

What's next:

The collision remains under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department Special Operations S.T.E.P. (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the crash to contact the STEP Unit at (770) 499-3987.