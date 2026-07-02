Juvenile, adult shot to death in DeKalb County home, police say

The Brief Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in an early morning shooting in DeKalb County. Officers responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Rockliff Road SE near Brannen Road SE and Bouldercrest Road. Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.



Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of Rockliff Road SE, near Brannen Road SE and Bouldercrest Road, after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead. DeKalb County police said one of the victims was a juvenile but did not release the person's age or identify either victim.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. Additionally, they have not released the names of the victims at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.