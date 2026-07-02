Juvenile, adult shot to death in DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of Rockliff Road SE, near Brannen Road SE and Bouldercrest Road, after receiving reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found two people dead. DeKalb County police said one of the victims was a juvenile but did not release the person's age or identify either victim.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. Additionally, they have not released the names of the victims at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.