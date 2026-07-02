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Juvenile, adult shot to death in DeKalb County home, police say

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published July 2, 2026 5:21 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 5:21 AM EDT
Juvenile, adult killed in DeKalb County shooting
Juvenile, adult killed in DeKalb County shooting

Juvenile, adult killed in DeKalb County shooting

Police responded to a double shooting in DeKalb County early Thursday morning. They say an adult and juvenile were killed. No other information provided at this time. This is a breaking news report. 

The Brief

    • Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in an early morning shooting in DeKalb County.
    • Officers responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Rockliff Road SE near Brannen Road SE and Bouldercrest Road.
    • Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two people, including a juvenile, were killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of Rockliff Road SE, near Brannen Road SE and Bouldercrest Road, after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead. DeKalb County police said one of the victims was a juvenile but did not release the person's age or identify either victim.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or whether a suspect has been identified. Additionally, they have not released the names of the victims at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist initially responded to the scene and gathered information for a police officer there. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNewsInstastories