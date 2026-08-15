Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Paulding County, Walton County, Douglas County, Clarke County, Bartow County, Spalding County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Banks County, Heard County, Gordon County, Madison County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Clayton County, Polk County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Upson County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Gwinnett County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Cherokee County, Morgan County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Butts County, Barrow County, North Fulton County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cobb County, Dade County, Carroll County, Hall County, Troup County, Walker County, Pike County, Jasper County, Henry County, Fayette County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Elbert County

Morris Brown College welcomes new students with pinning ceremony

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 15, 2026 10:56 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 10:56 PM EDT
Morris Brown College hosts pinning ceremony
Morris Brown College hosts pinning ceremony

Morris Brown College hosts pinning ceremony

Morris Brown College hosted its annual pinning ceremony for new incoming students to welcome them to the campus community.

The Brief

    • Morris Brown College hosted its New Student Orientation Week from Aug. 11 through Aug. 16.
    • U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams served as the keynote speaker for the annual Pinning Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 15.
    • The week's festivities included visits to historic Atlanta sites, tribe wars, professional development, and community cookouts.

ATLANTA - Morris Brown College is welcoming its incoming class of students this week ahead of the fall 2026 semester, capping off orientation with a keynote address from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams.

What we know:

The event was part of a weeklong orientation schedule for the Class of 2030 leading up to the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 17.

Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th Congressional District, spoke to students during the Saturday ceremony, a tradition designed to welcome new enrollment into the campus community.

"You have a community here, you have a village, you have people who want you to be here, and you have people who are going to be beside you every day to make sure you succeed," the Congresswoman said. 

Orientation programming throughout the week included academic preparation sessions, professional etiquette training, and campus leadership addresses from MBC President Dr. Kevin James and academic leadership.

Students also visited historical local landmarks connected to the institution's origins, including Big Bethel AME Church, where formerly enslaved religious leaders founded the college in 1881, and the Herndon Home.

Events wrap up Sunday with a worship service at Flipper Temple AME Church and the college's traditional "Wolverine Walk."

What we don't know:

The college has not publicly released the official size of the incoming Class of 2030.

The Source: The information in this story came from a press release from Morris Brown College.

AtlantaNewsEducation