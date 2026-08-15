Morris Brown College welcomes new students with pinning ceremony

The Brief Morris Brown College hosted its New Student Orientation Week from Aug. 11 through Aug. 16. U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams served as the keynote speaker for the annual Pinning Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 15. The week's festivities included visits to historic Atlanta sites, tribe wars, professional development, and community cookouts.



Morris Brown College is welcoming its incoming class of students this week ahead of the fall 2026 semester, capping off orientation with a keynote address from U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams.

What we know:

The event was part of a weeklong orientation schedule for the Class of 2030 leading up to the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 17.

Williams, who represents Georgia's 5th Congressional District, spoke to students during the Saturday ceremony, a tradition designed to welcome new enrollment into the campus community.

"You have a community here, you have a village, you have people who want you to be here, and you have people who are going to be beside you every day to make sure you succeed," the Congresswoman said.

Orientation programming throughout the week included academic preparation sessions, professional etiquette training, and campus leadership addresses from MBC President Dr. Kevin James and academic leadership.

Students also visited historical local landmarks connected to the institution's origins, including Big Bethel AME Church, where formerly enslaved religious leaders founded the college in 1881, and the Herndon Home.

Events wrap up Sunday with a worship service at Flipper Temple AME Church and the college's traditional "Wolverine Walk."

What we don't know:

The college has not publicly released the official size of the incoming Class of 2030.