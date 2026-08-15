'He gave up everything': Man honors DeKalb educator who died saving his niece

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The Brief DeKalb County educator Derrick Moore, 47, died after saving a young girl and her uncle from a Myrtle Beach rip current. Ernest McCallum said Moore pushed his 10-year-old niece toward rescuers before being swept away by the ocean. A celebration of life is planned for August 22 for the longtime teacher and coach who leaves behind four children.



A North Carolina man says he and his niece would be dead if a DeKalb County educator had not given up his own life to save them from a Myrtle Beach rip current.

How the rescue unfolded

What we know:

Ernest McCallum and his family were getting ready to leave Myrtle Beach on Aug. 7 when he spotted his 10-year-old niece, Summer, in serious trouble in the ocean.

"I see Summer, and her face is just facing the sky, so I'm thinking she's playing because I just seen you right there," McCallum recalled.

That's when McCallum realized his niece was drowning when 47-year-old Derrick Moore shouted, "Yo, help!"

McCallum and Moore both rushed into the ocean, but McCallum struggled against the waves.

"I'm fighting waves, and she's furthering out, and I can't swim anymore. I'm tired, no ground up under my feet, and the water took me," he added.

Unable to swim and exhausted, McCallum watched as Moore held the young girl up in the water until other beach goers swam out to assist.

Summer said Moore came up to her and said, "hold my arm, hold my arm baby." When another swimmer reached them, Moore moved behind Summer and pushed her toward safety. Summer believed Moore was still swimming right behind her, but Myrtle Beach authorities said the ocean currents swept him away. Rescuers found Moore's body the next morning after an hourslong search.

Uncle shares immense gratitude

What they're saying:

McCallum expressed deep gratitude for Moore's heroic actions, crediting the teacher with saving their lives while struggling with the pain of surviving.

"He gave up everything for my baby and me, so there's got to be something else here that god wants me to see or do," he said. "That was my job to lay down my life and do that, and to see how much he had and how much, he had going on, it's a terrible feeling".

People across the country are now honoring Moore for his selflessness during those final moments.

Honoring a heroic teacher

Moore worked for the DeKalb County School District for more than 20 years, including at Rockbridge and Jolly elementary schools. Students and parents knew him affectionately as "Coach Moore."

District officials said Moore made a meaningful impact on students, colleagues and parents throughout the school community.

His parents previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that his decision to enter the water to help a stranger reflected the person they knew.

"If it didn't happen, it wouldn't have been him. That's just who he is," his mother, Suzette Moore, said. "He was a selfless young man, very loving and giving."

Moore was the father of three sons and a daughter. He would have turned 48 in October.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Aug. 22 services to honor Moore and reflect on his life. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific ocean conditions or water safety warnings present on the beach at the time of the rescue.

What you can do:

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to assist his children.