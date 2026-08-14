Funeral set for DeKalb coach who died saving girl

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The Brief Funeral services have been announced for DeKalb County educator Derrick Lavelle Moore, who died after rescuing a girl from a rip current in Myrtle Beach. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Moore, 47, worked for the DeKalb County School District for more than 20 years and was affectionately known as "Coach Moore."



Funeral arrangements have been announced for a longtime DeKalb County educator who died after rescuing a young girl from a rip current in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Derrick Lavelle Moore, 47, died Aug. 8 after being swept out to sea following the rescue.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest, according to his obituary. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church.

Moore will later be interred at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, Illinois.

Moore died after saving girl from rip current

What we know:

Moore, who worked at Rockbridge Elementary School, was at the beach in Myrtle Beach when he saw a young girl struggling in the water.

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According to Myrtle Beach police, Moore entered the ocean and was able to bring the girl close enough to shore to reach safety. He then collapsed and was swept back into the ocean by a rip current.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard launched a search. Moore's body was recovered the following morning after washing ashore about a mile from where he disappeared.

Remembered as 'Coach Moore'

What they're saying:

Moore worked for the DeKalb County School District for more than 20 years, including at Rockbridge and Jolly elementary schools. Students and parents knew him affectionately as "Coach Moore."

District officials said Moore made a meaningful impact on students, colleagues and parents throughout the school community.

His parents previously told FOX 5 Atlanta that his decision to enter the water to help a stranger reflected the person they knew.

"If it didn't happen, it wouldn't have been him. That's just who he is," his mother, Suzette Moore, said.

Moore was the father of three sons and a daughter. He would have turned 48 in October.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Aug. 22 services to honor Moore and reflect on his life. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.