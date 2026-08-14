Alabama executes Jeremy Williams for 2021 murder of Georgia girl

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The Brief Alabama executed 42-year-old Jeremy Williams by lethal injection for the 2021 rape and murder of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Williams pleaded guilty and requested a swift execution date to bypass lengthy appeals, though officials suggested he feared life in prison. Williams expressed thanks for forgiveness in his final words, prompting a harsh response from prosecutors who highlighted the brutality of his crime.



Alabama executed 42-year-old Jeremy Williams on Thursday evening for the 2021 rape and murder of a young Georgia girl, marking the state's first execution of the year.

Williams was pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m., according to The Associated Press.

"I want to thank God for forgiving me for my sins so I can meet him in peace," Williams said while on the gurney. He rocked his head back and forth, smiled, and appeared to sing or speak before becoming still. A family member wept quietly nearby during his final moments.

Details of the Crime and Guilty Plea

The backstory:

Williams pleaded guilty to the horrific attack on 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. According to prosecutors, Williams offered the child's mother $2,500 to allow the girl to perform a sex act before raping, strangling, and filming his assault on the child.

The victim's mother is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges connected to the case.

Following the execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement addressing the severity of the crime. "The unspeakable nature of this crime is exactly why we have the death penalty statute," Ivey said.

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Plea for Swift Execution

What he said:

Williams had previously written to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office requesting an immediate execution date, claiming he wanted to provide the victim's family with closure.

However, local law enforcement officials questioned his motives. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor—who called the case the worst he had investigated in 39 years of law enforcement—suggested Williams sought a quick execution to avoid the reality of prison life.

"He didn’t want to look over his shoulder for 30 years, in my opinion," Taylor said.

Russell County District Attorney Richard Chancey pushed back sharply against Williams’ final statements regarding dying in peace.

"That baby didn’t die in peace," Chancey said during a post-execution news conference, describing Kamarie’s final moments as "horrific."

Remembering Kamarie Holland

Corey Holland, Kamarie’s father, remembered his daughter as an exuberant child who brought joy and laughter to those around her.

"She loved playing dress-up, all her little Halloween costumes and her princess stuff I got her," Holland recalled.

Broader Legal Context

Big picture view:

Thursday's lethal injection was Alabama’s first execution of the year, following a federal judge's ruling in June that halted a planned execution using nitrogen gas on constitutional grounds.

Williams had also been a suspect in the 2005 death of his infant daughter in Alaska, though formal charges in that case were not filed until 2022.