Kitten survives 800-mile ride under car from NJ to Georgia

The Brief A stray kitten survived an approximately 800-mile trip from New Jersey to Georgia while tucked underneath a UGA student's car. The student discovered the unexpected passenger after arriving in Athens and spotting a leg sticking out near the bumper. The kitten, now named Jersey, was rescued, given a clean bill of health and is available for adoption.



A stray kitten apparently looking for a place to hide ended up taking an unexpected 800-mile road trip from New Jersey to Georgia.

What we know:

The kitten somehow became trapped underneath a car driven by a University of Georgia student who had no idea she had picked up a four-legged hitchhiker before making the long drive back to Athens.

The student, Jaden, an ecology major at UGA, believes the kitten crawled underneath her car while she was in New Jersey.

She didn't discover him until she arrived back at UGA and noticed something unusual: a leg sticking out near the car's bumper.

Jaden called UGA police for help.

Kitten rescued from underneath car

The rescue eventually brought Jaden and her car to Tires Plus on College Station Road in Athens.

Workers removed parts from underneath the vehicle to create an opening large enough to reach the trapped kitten and safely pull him out.

Despite spending hundreds of miles underneath the car, the kitten survived the journey.

After the rescue, he was taken to a veterinarian and received a clean bill of health.

From New Jersey to 'Jersey'

The kitten has since been given an appropriate name: Jersey, a nod to where his unlikely road trip began.

Cat Zip Alliance – Campus Cats in Athens took Jersey into its care, and he is now available for adoption.

After surviving roughly 800 miles underneath a moving car, Jersey's next journey will hopefully be a much shorter one — to a permanent home.