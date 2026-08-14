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Large tree crushes cars overnight near Chastain Park

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 14, 2026 9:26 AM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 9:26 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A large tree fell near Chastain Park overnight, crushing two vehicles and blocking a road.
    • The tree came down near Chastain Park Avenue and Dudley Lane.
    • Crews worked overnight to clear the debris, but cleanup remained underway Friday morning.

ATLANTA - A large tree fell near Chastain Park overnight, crushing two vehicles and blocking a road.

What we know:

The tree came down near the intersection of Chastain Park Avenue and Dudley Lane. Video from Friday morning showed a car and an SUV underneath the fallen tree and debris.

Crews made progress clearing the area overnight, but significant cleanup remained Friday morning.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured or what caused the tree to fall.

The Source

  • A photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene. 

AtlantaNews