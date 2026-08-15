Person injured after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say

The Brief A person was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW around 4:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene. Atlanta police said the victim was awake and alert. Atlanta police's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no suspects are currently in custody.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized Saturday afternoon in northwest Atlanta.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW just around 4:30 p.m.

Officers were later notified that the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

The victim is alert and awake, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit will investigate the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.

Authorities have not identified any suspects or provided a description.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.