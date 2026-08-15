1 injured after shooting in Forest Park, police say

The Brief A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park, authorities said. Clayton County police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.



A 26-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Forest Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

What we know:

Authorities said that officers responded to the report of a person who had been shot in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park around 2:40 p.m.

Police added they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Clayton County police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said that a suspect is not in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 26-year-old victim.

Authorities did not release a suspect description or motive behind the shooting.