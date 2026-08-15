1 injured after shooting in Forest Park, police say
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A 26-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Forest Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
What we know:
Authorities said that officers responded to the report of a person who had been shot in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park around 2:40 p.m.
Police added they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Clayton County police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials said that a suspect is not in custody at this time.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the 26-year-old victim.
Authorities did not release a suspect description or motive behind the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Clayton County Police Department.