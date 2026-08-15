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1 injured after shooting in Forest Park, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Forest Park
Published August 15, 2026 8:20 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 8:20 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg on Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park, authorities said.
    • Clayton County police said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.
    • No suspects are currently in custody, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOREST PARK, Ga. - A 26-year-old man was injured after a shooting in Forest Park on Saturday afternoon, according to the Clayton County Police Department. 

What we know:

Authorities said that officers responded to the report of a person who had been shot in the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park around 2:40 p.m.

Police added they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Clayton County police said he had non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials said that a suspect is not in custody at this time. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the 26-year-old victim.

Authorities did not release a suspect description or motive behind the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Clayton County Police Department. 

Forest ParkCrime and Public SafetyNews