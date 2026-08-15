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LaGrange council member resigns after guilty plea to public indecency

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
LaGrange
Published August 15, 2026 6:38 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 6:38 PM EDT
article

Former LaGrange Council member Quay Boddie (Credit: City of LaGrange website)

The Brief

    • LaGrange City Council member Marquavious "Quay" Boddie resigned after pleading guilty to public indecency and obstruction charges.
    • Court records state Boddie exposed himself in an office at LaGrange College in February and lied to a GBI investigator.
    • LaGrange Mayor Jim Arrington announced Boddie's immediate resignation on Saturday following the guilty plea.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - A LaGrange council member has resigned after pleading guilty to public indecency earlier this week. 

What we know:

Former Council member Marquavious "Quay" Boddie, 35, pleaded guilty to public indecency and obstruction of an officer charges on Wednesday, according to court documents. 

The charges stem from a Feb. 6 incident, where court documents say he exposed himself in his office at LaGrange College. Court records further add that he then lied to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agent, stating he did not expose himself. 

LaGrange Mayor Jim Arrington then announced Boddie's resignation on Saturday, stating it was effective immediately. 

Boddie was sentenced to two years of probation.

Boddie was appointed to the LaGrange City Council in 2023, serving the city's District 2, according to the city's website. 

His website stated that he had a three-month stint serving as acting mayor for the City of LaGrange. 

The 35-year-old worked as LaGrange College's Career Services Coordinator, his website stated. 

What they're saying:

Mayor Jim Arrington released the following statement regarding Boddie's decision to resign from the city council: 

"Serving as an elected official is a position of public trust, and we have a responsibility to uphold the confidence our citizens place in us. I respect Councilmember Boddie’s decision to resign from the LaGrange City Council. 

I appreciate his service to the City of LaGrange and to the residents of his district.

The City Council will continue to serve the people of LaGrange with integrity, accountability, and respect. We will remain focused on the work ahead and on doing what is best for our community."

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet announced plans or a timeline for filling Boddie's vacant council seat.

The Source: The information in this story came from Troup County court records, the City of LaGrange website, Quay Boddie's website and a statement from LaGrange Mayor Jim Arrington.

LaGrangeNewsCrime and Public Safety