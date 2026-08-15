Man faces federal charges after 277 pounds of meth shipped from Mexico

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The Brief Federal agents seized five boxes containing 277 pounds of methamphetamine-laden powder sent from Mexico to a home in Gainesville. Undercover agents delivered the boxes to a home in Gainesville on Aug. 12. Agents raided the home shortly after the delivery and arrested 38-year-old Pedro Guadarrama Loza as he allegedly tried to escape out the back door. Loza, a convicted felon previously deported to Mexico in 2017, faces federal drug trafficking and illegal reentry charges.



A convicted felon is now facing federal drug trafficking charges after law enforcement seized more than 275 pounds of meth, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

What we know:

On July 29, law enforcement intercepted five suspicious boxes sent from Mexico heading toward the Gainesville area.

Inside, agents found plastic bags containing black industrial powder that tested positive for methamphetamine, totaling 277 pounds.

Undercover agents delivered the boxes to a home in Gainesville on Aug. 12.

Authorities said Pedro Guadarrama Loza came out of the home, took the boxes inside, and attempted to run out the back door when federal agents executed a search warrant.

Investigators stated Loza was previously convicted of drug trafficking in DeKalb County in 2014, served a prison sentence, was deported to Mexico in 2017, and later re-entered the country illegally.

Loza appeared in federal court on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal reentry. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

What they're saying:

Following the seizure, federal prosecutors emphasized the scale of the operation and the danger the drugs posed to the local community.

"Due to the skilled coordination of our law enforcement partners, a load of deadly drugs concealed in industrial powder was seized, and Loza now faces serious charges in federal court," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

Homeland Security Investigations agents noted that the multi-agency operation cut off a major supply line of illegal narcotics into the region.

"This seizure represents a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics into our communities," said Steven N. Schrank, special agent in charge of HSI in Georgia and Alabama. "HSI and its partners will continue to utilize all available resources to identify, investigate, and hold accountable those who threaten the safety of our communities by trafficking illicit drugs."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on who shipped the package from Mexico.

It's unclear when Loza's next court appearance will be.