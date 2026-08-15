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Retired Gainesville K-9 officer dies days after 11th birthday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville
Published August 15, 2026 5:43 PM EDT
Published August 15, 2026 5:43 PM EDT
article

The Gainesville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9 officers after his passing. (Credit: Gainesville Police Department)

The Brief

    • Retired Gainesville Police K-9 Dax died this week, just days after celebrating his 11th birthday.
    • K=9 Dax served with the Gainesville Police Department for seven years, from 2017 until his retirement in 2024.
    • After retiring, Dax enjoyed mountain hikes and time with his handler's family, according to the department.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The Gainesville Police Department announced the passing of retired K-9 Dax, who died Wednesday just days after his 11th birthday. 

What we know:

K-9 Dax served as a police canine for the Gainesville Police Department from 2017 until 2024.

Following his retirement from law enforcement service earlier this year, Dax lived with his long-time handler and family.

The department shared that Dax spent his retirement enjoying mountain adventures and hiking.

What they're saying:

Gainesville police asked the community to keep Dax’s handler and family in their thoughts as they navigate the loss of their longtime partner.

"Our coworkers easily become our family, and these words resonate even stronger for our K-9s and their handlers. Please keep K-9 Dax’s handler and family in your thoughts and prayers as everyone navigates life without his loyal presence."

What we don't know:

The department did not disclose the specific cause of K-9 Dax's death.

The Source: The information in this story came from a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department. 

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