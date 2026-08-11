Lawrenceville house fire ruled arson; $10K reward for tips

The Brief Fire investigators determined arson caused an early morning house fire on Camp Perrin Road NE in Lawrenceville. Six adults escaped safely without injuries before firefighters arrived to tackle the heavy flames and partial collapse. Georgia Arson Control is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Fire investigators are searching for answers after determining arson caused an early morning house fire that displaced six adults in Lawrenceville.

Fire crews rushed to the 700 block of Camp Perrin Road NE at 5:22 a.m. on Aug. 5, finding heavy flames ripping through the single-family home.

Lawrenceville home fire investigation

What we know:

Firefighters deployed multiple hoses to battle the heavy flames and searched the house while facing a partial structure collapse.

Crews confirmed that all six adult residents managed to escape safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross stepped in to assist the displaced residents.

On-scene fire investigators concluded the cause of the blaze was incendiary.

Fire investigators seek arson leads

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified any suspects or disclosed how the fire was set. Investigators have not released a estimate on the financial damage to the home, though the structure sustained extensive damage.

How to report arson tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Gwinnett Fire Investigation Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control Inc. is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.