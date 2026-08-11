Neighborhood 'auntie' injured on her Atlanta porch in senseless double shooting
ATLANTA - An 85-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being shot while sitting on her porch Monday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.
Police believe the woman was an innocent bystander caught in a double shooting that also wounded a 21-year-old man nearby.
Atlanta double shooting investigation
What we know:
An 85-year-old woman remained hospitalized Monday afternoon after gunfire hit her near Browns Mill Road SE and Lindsey Drive. Loved ones said she underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital but remains in good spirits despite her injuries.
Atlanta police responded to the scene before 4 p.m. Monday. Officers reported finding a 21-year-old man on a nearby street who was also wounded by bullets.
Investigators believe the two shootings are connected. Police said the woman, known as the neighborhood "auntie," was simply sitting on her porch when the violence broke out.
The woman's nephew, Jeremy Cooper, learned about the shooting through the Citizens app and rushed home. He spotted the ambulance passing him on Cleveland Avenue on its way to the hospital.
Family members described her as a generous woman who routinely feeds neighbors and offers shelter to young men with nowhere else to go. "All this is like a slap in the face to me," Cooper said.
Searching for Atlanta shooter
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the shooter or identified any potential motives behind the gunfire.
Investigators have not stated if any suspects have been taken into custody.
What you can do:
Atlanta police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact law enforcement immediately.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5's Annie Mapp, who reported live from Grady Memorial Hospital, as well as the Atlanta Police Department and family members of the victim.