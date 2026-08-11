Neighborhood 'auntie' injured on her Atlanta porch in senseless double shooting

The Brief An 85-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were wounded in a double shooting near Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta. The woman was sitting on her porch Monday afternoon when gunfire erupted, leaving her hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery. Atlanta police suspect both shooting victims are connected and are searching for the shooter responsible for the violence.



An 85-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after being shot while sitting on her porch Monday afternoon in southeast Atlanta.

Police believe the woman was an innocent bystander caught in a double shooting that also wounded a 21-year-old man nearby.

Atlanta double shooting investigation

What we know:

An 85-year-old woman remained hospitalized Monday afternoon after gunfire hit her near Browns Mill Road SE and Lindsey Drive. Loved ones said she underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital but remains in good spirits despite her injuries.

Atlanta police responded to the scene before 4 p.m. Monday. Officers reported finding a 21-year-old man on a nearby street who was also wounded by bullets.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected. Police said the woman, known as the neighborhood "auntie," was simply sitting on her porch when the violence broke out.

The woman's nephew, Jeremy Cooper, learned about the shooting through the Citizens app and rushed home. He spotted the ambulance passing him on Cleveland Avenue on its way to the hospital.

Family members described her as a generous woman who routinely feeds neighbors and offers shelter to young men with nowhere else to go. "All this is like a slap in the face to me," Cooper said.

Searching for Atlanta shooter

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or identified any potential motives behind the gunfire.

Investigators have not stated if any suspects have been taken into custody.

What you can do:

Atlanta police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact law enforcement immediately.