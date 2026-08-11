Human skull found in East Point triggers police investigation
Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team members and cadaver dogs search a wooded area in East Point after discovering a human skull during an ongoing missing persons investigation on August 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
EAST POINT, Ga. - Authorities in East Point are investigating after search teams discovered a human skull in the area on Tuesday morning.
East Point police search
What we know:
Crews found a human skull in East Point, prompting a large-scale response from search and rescue personnel on Tuesday.
The Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team arrived around 9 a.m. with cadaver dogs, which hit on a specific area and uncovered additional evidence to assist crime scene investigators and the medical examiner.
Missing person investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the person or confirmed the cause of death.
It remains unclear how long the remains had been at the location or if they are connected to any open missing persons cases in the region.
Search team response
Dig deeper:
The Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team consists of nearly 150 volunteers across the state, including former first responders, military veterans, paramedics, and law enforcement officers.
The non-profit organization provides free search assistance using cadaver dogs, drones, sonar, and all-terrain vehicles to help families and law enforcement locate missing people.
Emergency response contacts
What you can do:
Anyone with a missing family member is urged to contact local law enforcement or reach out to the search team directly. Families can request free assistance through the team's website at georgiaemergencysearchandrescue.org or by calling 470-525-8695.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team member Angel Alonso, who explained how search crews assisted local law enforcement, as well as news staff who spoke with officials at the scene.