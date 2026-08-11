Human skull found in East Point triggers police investigation

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team members and cadaver dogs search a wooded area in East Point after discovering a human skull during an ongoing missing persons investigation on August 11, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Human remains were discovered in East Point on Tuesday, prompting search and rescue teams to deploy cadaver dogs to the scene. Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue sent team members to assist local police and the medical examiner in locating additional evidence. Officials urge members of the public to contact authorities or search teams directly if they have a missing loved one.



Authorities in East Point are investigating after search teams discovered a human skull in the area on Tuesday morning.

East Point police search

What we know:

Crews found a human skull in East Point, prompting a large-scale response from search and rescue personnel on Tuesday.

The Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team arrived around 9 a.m. with cadaver dogs, which hit on a specific area and uncovered additional evidence to assist crime scene investigators and the medical examiner.

Missing person investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person or confirmed the cause of death.

It remains unclear how long the remains had been at the location or if they are connected to any open missing persons cases in the region.

Search team response

Dig deeper:

The Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue team consists of nearly 150 volunteers across the state, including former first responders, military veterans, paramedics, and law enforcement officers.

The non-profit organization provides free search assistance using cadaver dogs, drones, sonar, and all-terrain vehicles to help families and law enforcement locate missing people.

Emergency response contacts

What you can do:

Anyone with a missing family member is urged to contact local law enforcement or reach out to the search team directly. Families can request free assistance through the team's website at georgiaemergencysearchandrescue.org or by calling 470-525-8695.