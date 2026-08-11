Austell police track, arrest man after Austell salon break-in
AUSTELL, Ga. - Austell police arrested Joshua Gonzalez Tuesday after officers tracked him to a wooded area following a break-in at SM Beauty Salon on Maxham Road.
Austell police salon break-in response
What we know:
Austell police officers responded Tuesday to SM Beauty Salon at 5900 Maxham Road after receiving reports of a suspicious man with an injured hand. When officers arrived, they found a broken front window and reviewed video showing a man breaking in, entering the business and running toward Salt Springs Place.
Officers spotted a man matching the video description near Salt Springs Place, but he ran through a backyard and into the woods when police tried to approach him. A Cobb County Police Department K-9 unit and a drone helped officers set up a perimeter before taking Gonzalez into custody as he stepped out of the trees.
Investigators determined that no property was taken from the salon during the incident. Gonzalez suffered a medical issue following his arrest and was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center for treatment before being charged with criminal damage to property and obstruction.
Cobb County police investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the medical issue that required Gonzalez to be hospitalized. Police have also not released additional details regarding what item was used to shatter the front window of the business.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Austell Police Department, who explained how officers responded to the break-in and captured the suspect in an official statement, as well as the Cobb County Police Department.