Austell police track, arrest man after Austell salon break-in

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The Brief Police in Austell arrested a man Tuesday following an early morning break-in at a local beauty salon. Officers used a drone and K-9 team to track down the suspect after he ran into a nearby wooded area. The suspect was taken to a hospital for a medical issue and faces property damage and obstruction charges.



Austell police arrested Joshua Gonzalez Tuesday after officers tracked him to a wooded area following a break-in at SM Beauty Salon on Maxham Road.

Austell police salon break-in response

What we know:

Austell police officers responded Tuesday to SM Beauty Salon at 5900 Maxham Road after receiving reports of a suspicious man with an injured hand. When officers arrived, they found a broken front window and reviewed video showing a man breaking in, entering the business and running toward Salt Springs Place.

Officers spotted a man matching the video description near Salt Springs Place, but he ran through a backyard and into the woods when police tried to approach him. A Cobb County Police Department K-9 unit and a drone helped officers set up a perimeter before taking Gonzalez into custody as he stepped out of the trees.

Investigators determined that no property was taken from the salon during the incident. Gonzalez suffered a medical issue following his arrest and was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center for treatment before being charged with criminal damage to property and obstruction.

Cobb County police investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the medical issue that required Gonzalez to be hospitalized. Police have also not released additional details regarding what item was used to shatter the front window of the business.