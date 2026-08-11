Dobbins Air Reserve Base: Routine training exercise causing noise
MARIETTA, Ga. - If you are seeing and hearing more activity at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, you are not imagining things.
Dobbins Air Reserve noise
What we know:
Military personnel at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County are conducting routine training exercises this week that may cause extra noise in surrounding neighborhoods.
Members of the 94th Airlift Wing are participating in controlled, simulated activities designed to maintain force readiness. Nearby residents can expect noise impacts from the installation, but authorities stress the operations are strictly for exercise purposes.
Cobb County emergency updates
What we don't know:
Officials have not specified the exact daily hours during which noise levels will peak in areas surrounding the base.
Military training support
What's next:
If an actual emergency develops, base officials will send notifications through community emergency management partners. Military leaders expressed appreciation for local understanding and continued support during the exercise.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Cobb County Government, who shared an update on social media, as well as the 94th Airlift Wing at Dobbins Air Reserve Base.