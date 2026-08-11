Dobbins Air Reserve Base: Routine training exercise causing noise

article

The Brief Personnel at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County are conducting a routine military training exercise this week. Community members living near the installation may hear increased noise levels related to simulated operational activities. Official emergency management partners will issue immediate public notifications if any real-world incident occurs.



If you are seeing and hearing more activity at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, you are not imagining things.

Dobbins Air Reserve noise

What we know:

Military personnel at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County are conducting routine training exercises this week that may cause extra noise in surrounding neighborhoods.

Members of the 94th Airlift Wing are participating in controlled, simulated activities designed to maintain force readiness. Nearby residents can expect noise impacts from the installation, but authorities stress the operations are strictly for exercise purposes.

Cobb County emergency updates

What we don't know:

Officials have not specified the exact daily hours during which noise levels will peak in areas surrounding the base.

Military training support

What's next:

If an actual emergency develops, base officials will send notifications through community emergency management partners. Military leaders expressed appreciation for local understanding and continued support during the exercise.