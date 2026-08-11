SWAT team surrounds Coweta home after dispute turns into hostage crisis

The Brief Coweta County sheriff's deputies arrested a man following a four-hour hostage standoff at a home on Ga. Highway 154. Law enforcement officers responded to the scene after receiving a 911 hang-up call Tuesday afternoon. Authorities reported no injuries, and officers took the suspect into custody shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.



A domestic dispute turned into a four-hour hostage standoff before a man surrendered to law enforcement officers in Coweta County on Tuesday night.

Coweta standoff home investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home on the 2700 block of Ga. Highway 154 at approximately 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

The initial dispute escalated into a hostage situation that prompted SWAT officers, drone units and other law enforcement agencies to arrive at the scene.

Negotiators worked the scene for hours while officers surrounded the property.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man surrendered to law enforcement officers without further incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Coweta County dispute details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office. Officials have not yet confirmed what specific legal charges he will face.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed how many hostages were inside the home or their relationships to the man.