Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in South Fulton

The Brief Fulton County health officials detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes collected near Old National Park in South Fulton. City officials suspended all outdoor practices, programs, and activities at Old National Park on Tuesday and Wednesday. County crews plan to treat the parcel while local leaders reevaluate the temporary restrictions.



The West Nile Virus was detected in local mosquitoes prompting South Fulton leaders to halt all outdoor activities at Old National Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Fulton public health alert

What we know:

Fulton County health officials notified the city that a batch of mosquitoes collected near Old National Park tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs announced that all outdoor practices, programs, and activities at the park are suspended on Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

City staff, the Old National Youth Athletic Association, contractors, permit holders, program participants, and the public must comply with the temporary restriction. Outdoor events scheduled at the park during this period are canceled or postponed as a precautionary measure while the county treats the parcel.

Fulton County park treatment

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact time county health workers will complete the chemical treatment on the park parcel. Leaders have also not announced whether the restriction will extend beyond Wednesday.

What is West Nile Virus?

Dig deeper:

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the contiguous United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, which contract the pathogen after feeding on infected birds. Peak transmission typically occurs during the late summer and early fall.

Most people infected with West Nile virus experience no symptoms. About 1 in 5 infected individuals (20%) develop a mild illness marked by fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash. While most recover completely, fatigue and physical weakness can linger for weeks or months.

Fewer than 1% of infected people develop severe neuroinvasive illness—such as encephalitis or meningitis—which attacks the central nervous system. Severe cases can cause high fever, neck stiffness, confusion, muscle weakness, or paralysis, with approximately 10% of neuroinvasive cases resulting in death. Adults 65 and older and individuals with compromised immune systems face the highest risk for severe complications.

There are currently no human vaccines or specific antiviral medications available to prevent or treat West Nile virus. Health officials advise that the primary defense is preventing mosquito bites through the use of EPA-registered insect repellents, wearing

City response and contact

What you can do:

City officials urge residents to stay safe and share the health alert with neighbors. Park users can monitor www.CityofSouthFultonGA.gov or call (470) 809-7710 for updated operational guidance.