Man dies after trying to dart across I-75 near Howell Mill Road

The Brief A man died Wednesday morning after trying to run across an Atlanta highway during an I-75 pedestrian crash. The fatal collision near Howell Mill Road involved four vehicles and prompted a total lane shutdown. Authorities have not released the victim's name while officers continue to investigate the early morning collision.



A man died Wednesday morning after getting hit by multiple cars while trying to run across interstate lanes in Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 4:41 a.m. Wednesday to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian on the I-75 Northbound Expressway NW near Howell Mill Road.

Emergency crews found the man unresponsive in the roadway, and EMS responders declared him dead at the scene.

Officers arrived to find lanes fully shut down on that section of the interstate and four vehicles involved in the collision. Investigators believe the man was hit after he attempted to dart across active traffic lanes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died in the collision.

Officers have also not stated if any of the drivers in the four vehicles suffered injuries or if any charges will be filed.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is leading the ongoing probe.