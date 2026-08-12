Protests planned in Georgia over license plate readers
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ATLANTA - Opponents of automatic license plate readers are planning a week of events across the country, including several in metro Atlanta.
What we know:
DeFlock, a website that tracks the locations of Flock cameras, has organized what it calls a "National Week of Action" against automatic license plate readers.
The campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday and continue through Saturday.
Several North Georgia cities are listed as participating, including Atlanta, Powder Springs, Marietta and East Point.
RECENT FLOCK-RELATED STORIES
- Atlanta police audit Flock camera usage for abuse
- Polk County officer arrested for misusing Flock system, GBI reports
- Coweta Sheriff employees resign over Flock camera misuse
- Henry County Police search for man accused of vandalizing Flock cameras
- Georgia Flock cameras spark widespread misuse fears
- Habersham County deputy fired, arrested for misuse of license plate data
What they're saying:
Organizers say the week will feature public meetings, town halls and other events intended to raise awareness about the use of license plate readers.