Protests planned in Georgia over license plate readers

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The Brief A group opposed to automatic license plate readers is organizing a National Week of Action beginning Sunday. Events are planned in Atlanta, Powder Springs, Marietta and East Point. Organizers say the week will include public meetings, town halls and other events focused on the technology.



Opponents of automatic license plate readers are planning a week of events across the country, including several in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

DeFlock, a website that tracks the locations of Flock cameras, has organized what it calls a "National Week of Action" against automatic license plate readers.

The campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday and continue through Saturday.

Several North Georgia cities are listed as participating, including Atlanta, Powder Springs, Marietta and East Point.

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What they're saying:

Organizers say the week will feature public meetings, town halls and other events intended to raise awareness about the use of license plate readers.