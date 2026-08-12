Stockbridge delays hearing that could remove mayor from office

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The Brief Stockbridge has postponed an investigative hearing involving Mayor Jayden Williams. The city alleges Williams improperly spent more than $4,000 using his purchasing authority. Williams denies the allegations, and his attorney argued he was not given proper notice of the hearing.



An investigative hearing that could potentially lead to Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams' removal from office has been postponed for one week, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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What we know:

Stockbridge City Council members voted to delay the hearing involving allegations over Williams' use of purchasing cards.

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What they're saying:

The city alleges Williams misused his purchasing authority by spending more than $4,000 on donations and purchases.

Williams denies the allegations.

The investigative hearing had been scheduled for Saturday but has now been moved to the following Saturday.

Williams' attorney argued that the city failed to provide the mayor with proper notice of the hearing as required under Stockbridge's city charter.

The hearing could ultimately lead to Williams' removal from office.