Rick Jackson outraises Bottoms in Georgia governor race

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The Brief Republican Rick Jackson raised $6.1 million during his latest reporting period in the Georgia governor's race. Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms raised $3.1 million from May through July. Jackson reported more than $4 million remaining at the end of July, compared with more than $770,000 for Bottoms.



Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson is holding a significant fundraising advantage over Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms as Georgia's 2026 race for governor moves forward, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

What we know:

According to campaign finance filings for the latest reporting period ending July 31, Bottoms raised $3.1 million from May through July.

Jackson raised $6.1 million, nearly twice as much, despite his filing covering a shorter period beginning in early June.

The difference is also significant when it comes to the amount of money the campaigns had remaining at the end of July.

Jackson's campaign reported having a little more than $4 million on hand, while Bottoms had just over $770,000 remaining.