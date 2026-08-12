ICE says Georgia operation led to more than 1,200 arrests

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The Brief ICE says 1,226 undocumented immigrants were arrested during Operation Safe Community Atlanta. Officials say 720 of those arrested had previously been convicted of or charged with crimes. ICE says criminal histories included sex crimes, crimes against children, assault, battery and driving while intoxicated.



More than 1,200 undocumented immigrants have been arrested in a large-scale immigration enforcement operation across Georgia, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

ICE says Operation Safe Community Atlanta resulted in 1,226 arrests.

According to the agency, 720 of those arrested had previously been convicted of or charged with crimes.

What they're saying:

ICE said the criminal histories among those arrested ranged from sex crimes and crimes against children to assault, battery and driving while intoxicated.

Federal immigration officials said the goal of the operation was to remove those individuals and improve public safety.

The information provided by ICE did not specify how long the operation lasted or provide a complete breakdown of where the arrests occurred across Georgia.