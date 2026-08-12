Marietta data center opponents plan rally before council meeting
MARIETTA, Ga. - Residents opposed to a proposed data center in Marietta plan to rally Wednesday evening before city leaders consider rezoning plans for the project, according to PSL Atlanta.
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What we know:
The proposed development would be located near Interstate 75 and Delk Road.
Residents have previously rallied against the project and plan another demonstration at 6 p.m. Wednesday, one hour before the Marietta City Council meeting begins.
Opponents have cited several environmental concerns, including potential pollution and toxic emissions as well as the amount of electricity and water the data center could use.
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
According to the meeting agenda, supporters and opponents of the proposed data center will each receive a total of 15 minutes to make their case.
Individual speakers will be limited to three minutes each.
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