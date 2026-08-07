Georgia data center boom brings billions — and growing backlash

The Brief Georgia's data center boom continues with massive projects proposed or under construction, including OpenAI's Project Camellia and developments in Hampton, Douglas, Bartow, Coweta and DeKalb counties. Residents are increasingly organizing against projects over concerns about water, electricity, noise, pollution, historic sites and the effect massive industrial developments could have on surrounding neighborhoods. Cities and counties are responding with moratoriums, zoning restrictions and other regulations, with Chamblee becoming one of the latest communities to temporarily halt new applications.



Georgia's rapidly expanding data center industry is bringing billions of dollars in investment to the state, but the enormous buildings powering artificial intelligence and the digital economy are also triggering increasingly organized opposition from residents.

What we know:

The latest disputes stretch from a historic Black cemetery in Hampton to neighborhoods in Douglas and DeKalb counties.

Meanwhile, Chamblee has become one of the latest Georgia cities to temporarily stop new data center applications while officials determine whether stronger regulations are needed.

The local battles are unfolding as some of the world's biggest technology companies invest heavily in Georgia. OpenAI is planning a massive artificial intelligence data center in Effingham County that could eventually require up to 3.2 gigawatts of electricity.

Other projects proposed or under development would cover hundreds of acres and require enormous amounts of electricity.

Hampton data center raises concerns over historic Black cemetery

What they're saying:

In Hampton, construction of a massive data center near South Lee Road and Lower Woolsey Road is drawing attention because of its proximity to a historic Black cemetery and the remains of a church.

The cemetery contains 54 documented names, along with 16 undocumented enslaved people and visible headstones, according to Honor Thy Roots Cemetery Preservation Inc.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hampton data center construction: Historic Black cemetery concerns raised

Advocates Shawndrea Gay and Efaye Lloyd are leading an effort to preserve the site.

"It hurts. It hurts. We’re out here advocating and trying to save these cemeteries and they’re constantly ignoring us. Nobody is hearing us," Gay said.

Lloyd said the group wants the fight to extend beyond this particular cemetery.

"We are in the process of starting a preservation movement. We want to preserve abandoned and forgotten African American cemeteries like the one behind us," Lloyd said.

The city established a 50-foot buffer between the development and burial grounds, and officials are working with outside organizations to clean up and restore the long-abandoned cemetery.

Hampton Mayor Ann Tarpley said the ultimate goal is historic recognition.

"Our goal is to get it on the National Registry but definitely the state historical registry here in Georgia. We’re hoping that we will get that process done. That will dictate what and how we go in and start the registration process," Tarpley said.

Tarpley said the cemetery is a separate property located roughly a football field away from the data center project.

It is not yet clear when physical restoration work will begin or how long the historic registration process could take.

Chamblee puts data centers on hold

What they're saying:

Chamblee officials have taken a different approach: stopping new proposals before they arrive.

The City Council approved a 180-day moratorium Tuesday preventing the city from accepting applications for new data centers through Jan. 16, 2027.

RELATED: Chamblee City Council adopts temporary moratorium on data centers

At-Large Councilmember Jimmy Furst spearheaded the measure, which gives officials time to review existing city codes and determine whether additional zoning requirements are necessary.

"Chamblee has a responsibility to plan ahead and ensure our regulations keep pace with emerging forms of development," Furst said. "Data centers can have significant impacts on energy use, water resources, tree canopy, stormwater infrastructure, noise, and nearby neighborhoods."

Furst said the temporary moratorium allows officials to study those issues before an application is submitted.

City officials have not announced when proposed zoning changes could be presented to the public or whether developers submitted any data center applications before the moratorium took effect.

Douglas County residents win data center fight

What they're saying:

Another battle recently took place in western Douglas County.

East Village Dothan, LLC, sought approval for a five-building data center complex on more than 700 acres south of the Interstate 20 Liberty Road exit near the Carroll County line.

PREVIOUS STORY: Douglas County leaders just killed a massive data center project

The property, bounded by Liberty Road, Suddeth Road and I-20, covers an area equivalent to roughly 532 football fields.

Douglas County already has 11 active data centers, according to information presented during community meetings, and some residents say the county has absorbed enough of the industry's growth.

The developer claimed the new complex could create between 200 and 300 permanent jobs.

Residents raised questions about noise, water, electricity costs and how the industrial-scale development would affect nearby homes and quality of life.

The developer said modern cooling technology would reduce water consumption and that buffers and nature trails would preserve portions of the property.

Community opinion was not unanimous. Some residents who initially opposed the project have expressed greater willingness to consider it after reviewing environmental plans, while others remain strongly opposed.

The debate mirrors fights in neighboring Paulding, Haralson and Carroll counties, where residents and local governments have also questioned data center development.

South DeKalb opposition gets celebrity attention

What they're saying:

The fight over data centers has also attracted national attention in DeKalb County.

Rapper Tyler, the Creator recently amplified opposition to a proposed South DeKalb data center development after sharing video of the Rev. Keyanna Jones Moore addressing the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tyler, The Creator slams Georgia data centers over pollution

In his social media post, the musician criticized data centers and raised concerns about potential water contamination.

His comments — including incendiary language about "burn[ing] shit down" while simultaneously saying social-media posts and other actions "don't do shit" — added visibility to a debate that DeKalb residents have been waging for more than a year. There is no indication he was directing followers to commit violence.

Residents working with the DeKalb Coalition and Renew DeKalb have attended commission meetings, organized petitions and sent emails urging officials to impose tougher restrictions.

Attorney and activist Gina Mangham said residents would prefer a ban but have also pushed for limits on the size and impact of facilities if data centers remain permitted.

One proposal would prevent a data center from exceeding 500,000 square feet.

"The water issue in DeKalb could put our whole water system in jeopardy," Mangham said, citing concerns about the county's aging water and sewer infrastructure.

What is a data center?

What we know:

Data centers are essentially the physical infrastructure behind much of the digital world.

The facilities contain large numbers of computer servers, data storage systems and networking equipment operating around the clock. They support websites, email, streaming video, cloud storage, corporate computer systems and artificial intelligence.

RELATED: What are data centers and why do they exist | Explainer

AI is helping drive the latest construction boom because training and running sophisticated models requires enormous computing power.

That equipment also generates tremendous amounts of heat, requiring sophisticated cooling systems and large amounts of electricity. Some cooling technologies also require significant amounts of water.

Data centers range from relatively small facilities to hyperscale campuses containing several buildings and covering hundreds or even thousands of acres.

How many data centers are in Georgia?

By the numbers:

There is no single definitive statewide count because trackers use different definitions for what constitutes an individual data center versus a multi-building campus.

Cleanview, an infrastructure project tracker, says there are 39 operating data centers in Georgia, with 133 more planned.

DataCenters.com shows 156 operating and planned facilities.

The USA Data Center Map indicates much higher numbers – 143 operational, 10 under construction, and 88 planned.

Whatever methodology is used, Georgia is experiencing a substantial expansion.

Microsoft, Google and Meta already have operations in the state, while additional projects are proposed or under construction from numerous developers.

OpenAI plans massive Effingham County project

One of the newest and potentially largest projects is OpenAI's Project Camellia in Effingham County, northwest of Savannah.

Georgia Power is expected to provide up to 3.2 gigawatts of electricity to the facility, with service delivered in phases between 2028 and 2032.

SOURCE: Georgia Power Signs 25-Year Agreement With Open AI for ‘Project Camellia’ in Effingham County

Georgia Power says OpenAI will pay the full cost of infrastructure and electrical service required for the project instead of passing those costs to existing residential customers.

OpenAI has also agreed to let Georgia Power reduce its electricity consumption during periods of heavy demand. The company committed up to 1,000 megawatts to the demand-response program as part of a 25-year agreement.

The company says Project Camellia will create thousands of construction and permanent jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local tax revenue. OpenAI expects to become Effingham County's largest taxpayer.

It has also pledged $80 million in community benefits supporting schools, public safety, health care, workforce training, housing, utilities, veterans' services, small businesses and other priorities.

OpenAI says the facility will use a closed-loop cooling system that recirculates water. Once operational, the company says its continuing water needs should primarily involve workplace uses such as kitchens, restrooms and maintenance.

Other major Georgia data center projects

Big picture view:

OpenAI is far from alone.

Project Bunkhouse — Bartow County: The proposed 876-acre development near Stilesboro could include 12 buildings and approximately 8.6 million square feet. The project has been estimated at $19 billion with a projected power capacity of 1,830 megawatts.

Project Sail — Coweta County: The proposed $17 billion campus has been planned with nine data halls encompassing approximately 4.34 million square feet and a projected capacity of 900 megawatts.

DC BLOX Atlanta East — Conyers: The 216-megawatt campus encompasses approximately 750,000 square feet.

T5 Atlanta IV — South Fulton County: The planned 91-acre campus would contain three buildings totaling approximately 1.32 million square feet and support up to 200 megawatts of critical IT capacity.

DC BLOX Atlanta West — Lithia Springs: The Douglas County project is planned for 120 megawatts initially, with potential expansion to 200 megawatts.

Microsoft Douglasville — Douglas County: Microsoft's campus is expected to approach 1 million square feet across four technology buildings on approximately 160 acres.

Those projects do not represent every existing or proposed data center in Georgia.

Why are so many being built in Georgia?

Local perspective:

Local perspective:

Georgia offers several things data center developers want: available land, fiber-optic connectivity, access to electricity, proximity to Atlanta's technology industry and state and local economic incentives.

Then came the AI boom.

Generative AI requires specialized computer chips capable of processing enormous amounts of information. Those chips consume considerably more electricity than traditional computing equipment.

The result is not just a data center construction boom but a corresponding race to produce and deliver enough electricity to operate them.

One analysis included in the source material says Georgia Power has planned roughly $16 billion in expansion and up to 10 gigawatts of additional generating capacity, with an estimated 80% to 90% of the new capacity planned for data center use.

Supporters point to jobs and tax revenue

The other side:

The debate is not entirely one-sided.

What they're saying:

Technology companies and economic development officials argue data centers are becoming critical infrastructure for an economy increasingly dependent on cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Developers promise billions of dollars in capital investment along with construction jobs, permanent technology and maintenance positions and additional tax revenue for local governments.

Projects can also lead to expanded electrical infrastructure, fiber networks and roads.

In Douglas County, for example, the developer of the proposed five-building complex says the project would create 200 to 300 permanent jobs.

OpenAI is making an even larger economic argument in Effingham County, where the company expects to become the county's largest taxpayer.

Residents question the tradeoffs

What they're saying:

Opponents argue those economic benefits must be weighed against the resources consumed and the long-term effects on nearby communities.

The concerns differ depending on the project.

In Hampton, it is preservation of a historic Black cemetery.

In Douglas County, residents are asking about noise, water, electricity and quality of life.

In DeKalb County, water infrastructure and the sheer size of potential campuses have become major issues.

Elsewhere, residents have raised concerns about tree removal, stormwater, air pollution, diesel generators, transmission lines and the conversion of rural or residential land into industrial developments.

Covington project runs into environmental trouble

What we know:

A Serverfarm data center development in Covington has become another example of how those disputes can escalate.

Serverfarm pursued a strategy to address delays in securing enough grid electricity by having VoltaGrid build a 90-megawatt natural gas power plant next to its data center.

SOURCE: Atlanta-area data center, power plant accused of building generators without permit

A nearby resident noticed construction and documented six of 33 planned natural gas engines already installed even though the required air permit had not been issued.

Sustainable Newton, Altamaha Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center asked the Georgia Environmental Protection Division to investigate.

The groups also alleged Serverfarm had begun installing diesel backup generators before obtaining required permits.

The EPD subsequently issued notices of violation to Serverfarm and VoltaGrid alleging construction began without required air permits. VoltaGrid was ordered to stop construction while regulators considered the matter.

Opponents have also questioned the project's proximity to neighborhoods, a nature preserve and a drinking-water reservoir.

Georgia's water concerns reach Congress

Big picture view:

The debate has reached Washington.

During a congressional oversight hearing, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised complaints from residents near Meta's Newton County facility.

Ocasio-Cortez said residents had reported lower water pressure and water-quality problems following construction and displayed containers of discolored water during the hearing.

EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Jessica Kramer said the agency would examine the complaints and determine whether federal water-quality standards were being met.

The complaints and congressional testimony do not establish that Meta's facility caused the reported water problems.

Residents turn to lawsuits, moratoriums and zoning restrictions

Why you should care:

Increasingly, Georgia residents are not simply protesting projects after they are announced. They are trying to change the rules governing them.

In Coweta County, residents filed a lawsuit May 5 seeking to overturn approval of Project Sail, challenging the zoning and environmental review.

Fayetteville effectively banned additional data centers after residents organized against further development. Atlanta and Palmetto have also prohibited new facilities.

Troup County adopted a detailed ordinance containing a 1,500-foot setback, stricter standards for diesel generators, public sewer requirements and provisions for rooftop solar infrastructure.

Carroll County has extended a data center development moratorium.

Now Chamblee has joined the growing list with its 180-day pause.

As of early June, 34 Georgia counties and 23 cities had adopted, proposed or were drafting data center ordinances or moratoriums, according to reporting included in the source material. About one in five Georgia counties had an ordinance or was working on one.

RELATED: Data center moratoriums are not a substitute for oversight

Unlikely to disappear

What's next:

Georgia's data center debate is unlikely to disappear.

The facilities provide the infrastructure behind services millions of people use every day, from email and streaming video to cloud storage and artificial intelligence. They also represent billions of dollars in private investment.

But the newest generation of hyperscale data centers is fundamentally different from the smaller server facilities of the past.

Some proposed Georgia campuses cover hundreds of acres and require hundreds or thousands of megawatts of electricity.

That has transformed what once might have been an obscure zoning matter into a debate over Georgia's power grid, water supply, environment, historic resources and the future character of communities.

And increasingly, residents are making it clear they want a voice in deciding not only whether data centers come to their communities, but where they are built and what developers must do to protect the people already living there.

SOURCES