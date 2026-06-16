Tyler, The Creator slams Georgia data centers over pollution: 'Death to all data centers'

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The Brief Grammy-winning artist Tyler, The Creator is speaking out against DeKalb County data centers following a local moratorium expansion. County officials approved a 100-day freeze on all new technology developments to evaluate infrastructure strain and massive water usage. Activists and community leaders are clashing over environmental racism and neighborhood development in South DeKalb.



California rapper Tyler, The Creator publicly condemned technology hub developments in Georgia after DeKalb County officials pushed through a freeze on new infrastructure projects.

The artist highlighted intense worries over utility resource consumption and environmental equity within suburban neighborhoods.

Rapper slams data centers

What we know:

Musician Tyler, The Creator posted a video from a DeKalb County Board of Commissioners meeting to his Instagram account on Tuesday. He forcefully criticized the facilities, writing "death to all data centers" and raising alarms about water contamination.

The footage featured the Rev. Keyanna Jones Moore addressing county leaders regarding a proposed technology hub in South DeKalb.

The backstory:

Local officials approved a 100-day extension on a development freeze on June 8 in a 5-2 vote. The moratorium will remain active until Sept. 30 while leaders evaluate utility strains and environmental impacts. Incumbent Commissioner Nicole Massiah supported the pause, stating her position remains clear against placing facilities in District 3 backyards. Moore and Massiah faced each other in a Tuesday runoff election for the District 3 seat.

DeKalb County environmental impact

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what specific guidelines or architectural criteria will be included in the final regulatory framework. It remains unclear how the proposed rules will address the specific resource management concerns raised by local advocates.

Activists debate environmental racism

What they're saying:

Moore criticized county leadership during the public forum, alleging that officials are ignoring critical facts due to a disregard for community voices. "And in South DeKalb, my neighborhood is the one where you sold the land and put up Cop City, where you're trying to allow someone to put data centers right now. You have the facts about that is that you want to ignore them, because for some reason, you're upset because people understand what environmental racism is. You understand what we are being disenfranchized simply because we look a certain way, and because you think our education level is one that is not tantamount to yours, but your ordinance that you are proposing to approve is just like many of the tactics I see open-ended, asinine and sophomoric. It does not protect us at all. I'm from East Atlanta in South DeKalb. My neighborhood is the one where you sold the land for the city, where you're trying to allow someone to put gas in this. Right now, you have the facts about that center that you want to ignore them because for some reason, you're upset because people understand what environmental racism," Moore said.

Tyler, The Creator mirrored this frustration, stating that conventional methods of political resistance often fail to create tangible change. "Again, death to all data centers. the growth of water contamination is insane. shocked how this is even a convo but of course every official looks out for their own pocket linings. we as a whole might be too p---- and selfish to burn s--- down and will just keep scrolling and scrolling and scrolling. me included. protest and calling some random congress number dont do s---. neither does posting ian Instagram story, i know. insane insane insane," the artist shared on social media.