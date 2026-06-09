Data center moratorium: DeKalb County blocks new tech hubs in 5-2 vote

The Brief DeKalb County commissioners voted 5-to-2 to extend the county data center moratorium until Sept. 30. Commissioner Nicole Massiah backed the pause, demanding answers on neighborhood infrastructure and utility impacts. The 100-day freeze allows leaders to review strict new guidelines on noise and environmental damage.



A 100-day extension on DeKalb County's data center moratorium won praise from county leaders who insist neighborhoods need protection and answers before development moves forward. The Board of Commissioners voted 5-to-2 to lock in the development freeze.

DeKalb County development freeze

What we know:

DeKalb County commissioners approved a 100-day extension on the county data center moratorium in a 5-to-2 vote. The freeze will now remain in place until Sept. 30, keeping a pause on all new data center developments. County leaders are using the time to review proposed guidelines that cover the location, design, infrastructure strain, and environmental impact of these massive technological hubs.

Commissioner Nicole Massiah consistently backed the pause, drawing a firm line against placing data centers in District 3 backyards. The proposed rules aim to establish strict setbacks from homes, parks and trails. Officials are also demanding detailed evaluations of facility noise, massive water usage, electricity consumption, lighting, stormwater management and tree preservation. Massiah serves as the Chair of the Planning, Economic Development and Community Services Committee.

Neighborhood infrastructure questions

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what the exact metrics for the upcoming noise, water and energy restrictions will be. The final text of the ordinance remains unreleased as county leaders and residents continue to analyze the long-term impact on local neighborhoods. It is unclear if any data center developers will legally challenge the extended timeline or how the final vote in September will swing.

Protecting community lawns

What they're saying:

"My position has been clear from the beginning: no data centers in District 3 backyards," Massiah said. "This has never been about opposing technology or economic development. It's about making sure we fully understand the impacts before decisions are made that could affect our communities for decades".

Massiah also rejected claims that she ignored local input during the lengthy regulatory process. "Anyone who has attended community meetings, town halls, or spoken with my office knows that I have been listening every step of the way," Massiah stated. "In fact, many of the concerns residents raised are the very reasons I supported extending the moratorium. Good leadership means listening first, gathering the facts, and then making informed decisions".