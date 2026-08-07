I-285 Closure: Shutdown planned in both directions with major detours

The Brief GDOT will close all northbound and southbound lanes on I-285 between South Atlanta Road (Exit 16) and Paces Ferry Road (Exit 18) in Atlanta and Smyrna. The shutdown runs from 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Detours will redirect traffic onto I-75, I-20, and the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector via roadside signage.



Expect heavy delays and detours as weekend closures on Interstate 285 between South Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry Road are set for ongoing westside reconstruction.

What we know:

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) crews will be working on a stretch of I-285 northbound and southbound across Atlanta, Smyrna, and Fulton County.

Drivers should expect all lanes to be closed on I-285 northbound and southbound between South Atlanta Road (exit 16) and Paces Ferry Road (exit 18).

If the weather permits, the closure will be in effect starting on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 10, at 5 a.m.

GDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, use an alternate route and use caution while navigating detours. Traffic will be rerouted along I-75, the I-75/I-85 Downtown Connector, and I-20, guided by overhead and roadside signage.

The closures will also impact MARTA buses and cause service delays, the transit company stated. Due to an expected increase in traffic MARTA released a list of impacted bus routes that will have longer wait times.

What they're saying:

GDOT officials emphasized that contractors face strict deadlines to clear the interstate before rush hour.

"They understand the need to get this done and to be out of the road at 5 a.m. Monday morning," said GDOT spokesperson, Natalie Dale. "There is no wiggle room there.... There are certainly financial penalties in the contract associated with not being out of [the] road by 5 a.m."

Dale noted that the project is long overdue because of how aged the roadway is.

"This pavement is... about 60-plus years old, and it's original to building 285,"she said. "We know how disruptive this stretch of road can be.... It's well past time for this to be done."

Officials are urging drivers to alter non-essential plans and check route conditions in advance.

"Not everyone needs to be in this section of Metro Atlanta this weekend. So you know, if you don't have to be, don't," Dale said. "Get the information before you hit the road so it's less stress, less road rage. Certainly we need less road rage in Metro Atlanta."

The backstory:

The closure marks another phase of the project, which is replacing shoulders, guardrails, glare screens, and concrete median barriers. This work is part of the broader 10-mile I-285 Westside reconstruction spanning from College Park to Collier Road.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know how the scattered afternoon storms will impact the construction timeline.