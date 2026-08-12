Casting Call: Netflix's 'Love is Blind,' 'Squatters'
ATLANTA - Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a roundup of major TV casting calls, film opportunities and job openings across the Atlanta area.
Background / Extras
1. Love is Blind (Netflix)
Casting: Statewide singles looking for love! Any gender, any ethnicity.
Filming: TBD (casting now!).
How to Apply: Apply at LIBCASTING.COM.
Nominate Friends: Nominate single friends by DMing @kineticcontentcasting.
Promo Status: (WAITING ON PROMO MATERIALS).
2. Squatters (A&E)
Casting: Homeowner with squatters on property, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+.
Filming: TBD.
How to Apply: Apply at https://squatterstvshow.com/.
Contact Email: squatterstvshow@gmail.com.
Promo Materials: Frame.io Link.
3. Commercial
Casting: Football players; High School/College looking wide receivers, quarterbacks, kickers, snappers, and holders; any ethnicity, ages 18–30.
Filming: 8/20–25 in Atlanta (dates subject to change).
Pay: PAID.
Submission Info: Highlight tape (YouTube link), current pics, cell phone, football experience, name, age, position, and location.
Email: casting@gamechangingfilms.com.
Subject: Commercial.
4. Will Trent S5
Casting: Recurring roles: Twin/Triplets, ages 10mo–2 yrs, able to portray Caucasian ethnicity.
Filming: August 24 and beyond.
Pay: PAID.
Submission Info: Recent headshot and full-body photo, height & clothing sizes, email, and phone number.
Email: Cobra@centralcasting.com.
Subject: Toddler.
Jobs
Position: Multi-Media Content Producer
Company: City of Fayetteville
Duties:
Design and produce high-quality graphics for digital and print media (social media, websites, marketing materials, brochures, banners, presentations, etc.).
Plan, shoot, and edit engaging video content for campaigns, product promotions, internal communications, and events.
Collaborate with mayor, council, communications team members, economic development, public safety, and other internal teams to create multimedia content aligned with strategic goals.
More...
Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Design, Multimedia Arts, Film Production, Communications, or related field.
Five (5) years of experience in multimedia content creation, including graphic design and video production.
Must be proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign) or equivalent tools.
More...
How to Apply: Apply at https://www.fayetteville-ga.gov/.
News / Events / Networking
Workshop: Lean and Mean: The Art Of Low-Budget Film Producing
When: 8/15 @ 10 AM – 6 PM
Where: Plaza Theater
Topics Covered:
Budget Building
Money Talk
Insurance
Independent film
Key Takeaways: You'll leave with practical templates, a producing checklist, and a clear plan ready to execute.
Registration: Register at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallLean.