Floyd County felony murder suspect arrested in Cherokee County

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The Brief Floyd County authorities say William Roger Caver was arrested Tuesday night in Cherokee County. Caver was wanted on an outstanding Floyd County warrant for felony murder. Floyd County deputies made the arrest with assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.



A man wanted on a felony murder charge in Floyd County has been arrested in Cherokee County, authorities announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as William Roger Caver, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony murder.

According to the sheriff's office, Floyd County Corporal Towle and deputies Bowerman, Dempsey and Jolly apprehended Caver in Cherokee County on Tuesday night with assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Caver was taken into custody safely.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide details about the homicide case that led to the felony murder warrant, including when or where the alleged crime occurred or the identity of the victim.

Additional information about the case was not immediately released.