DeKalb school redistricting resumes after months-long pause

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The Brief DeKalb County School District is restarting its redistricting process after a months-long pause. The new two-phase approach will first address overcrowded school clusters, including Lakeside, Cross Keys and Chamblee. The district serves about 90,000 students but has approximately 110,000 available seats.



DeKalb County School District is restarting a controversial redistricting process after putting the project on hold for several months, according to the Decaturish.

The district is now taking a two-phase approach designed to address both overcrowded and under-enrolled schools.

Phase one targets overcrowding

What they're saying:

The first phase will focus on overcrowded school clusters, including Lakeside, Cross Keys and Chamblee.

Community Action Teams are expected to begin meeting in September to discuss potential changes. Those options will be refined in October as the district moves forward with the redistricting process.

Phase two focuses on under-enrolled schools

The second phase is scheduled to begin in January and will turn attention to school clusters with lower enrollment.

The district currently serves about 90,000 students but has approximately 110,000 available seats across its schools, highlighting the imbalance officials are attempting to address through redistricting.

The process could ultimately change which schools some DeKalb County students attend as the district works to better balance enrollment and available classroom space.

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