DeKalb Superintendent Sauce meets with public over school restructuring

The Brief DeKalb County Schools may close or convert about 30 schools due to low enrollment. Superintendent Norman Sauce met with the public Tuesday to discuss restructuring plans. A third proposed scenario for the district is expected to be released next week.



DeKalb County school officials met with concerned parents Tuesday at New Life Church to discuss a proposal that could lead to the closure or conversion of roughly 30 schools.

Public speaks out on school closures

What we know:

DeKalb County School Superintendent Norman Sauce fielded questions from the community Tuesday regarding a plan to balance out low enrollment across the district. District data shows that elementary schools are currently only 83% full, while middle schools are at 79%. To address this, officials have proposed two scenarios that involve closing or converting about 30 buildings.

Parents worry about neighborhood impact

What they're saying:

Many parents expressed concerns that their children will be forced out of neighborhood schools and into much larger facilities. Tabitha Barnett, a South DeKalb resident, worried about consolidating elementary schools without bringing in "necessary resources in order to offset the, unintended consequences of bringing those students together". Others in South DeKalb fear that low-income neighborhoods will bear the brunt of the changes. Lance Hammonds of the Rockbridge Coalition emphasized that the community wants to be heard before any final moves are made.

Questions remain for school district

What we don't know:

While two scenarios have been released, it is not yet clear which specific schools are on the final "chopping block" or what the third proposed scenario will specifically look like. Additionally, the district has not yet set a final date for when a decision will be made on which schools will close.

Upcoming board meeting and next steps

What's next:

Superintendent Sauce says a third scenario for the restructure could be ready as early as next week. Community members and parents say they plan to attend the next school board meeting on May 11 to continue the conversation.