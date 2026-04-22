DeKalb parents frustrated with board proposals to ax dozens of schools

The Brief Parents say they are frustrated with the school board’s proposals to shut down schools. The school board is considering closing or repurposing 27 schools in the county. The school district says it needs to balance out low enrollment in certain areas.



Parents in DeKalb County say they are frustrated with the school board’s proposals to shut down or convert dozens of schools.

"We are unsatisfied with the accuracy and completeness of the data," said parent Sarah Rauers. "We're not satisfied with the board's response to criticisms and concerns. We're not satisfied with the consultant."

More than a dozen spoke up at a school board meeting on Monday night.

What we know:

The DeKalb County School District says it needs to do something to balance out low enrollment in certain areas.

But many parents, who acknowledge change is due, have still taken issue with the process.

Evansdale Elementary is one of the dozens of schools in DeKalb County currently on the chopping block. It’s one of 27 schools the county school board is considering closing or repurposing.

Now, some in the county are calling for the school board to pump the brakes.

"No school closures or a moratorium on closing schools until there is complete transparency on the process," Lance Hammonds, Rockbridge Coalition president, said.

The parents spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta with fear that the district will create so-called "mega schools" that will ruin the fabric of their communities.

By the numbers:

District officials say its elementary schools are only 83 percent full. The middle schools, 79 percent.

What they're saying:

"I'm really sad to hear the news," Karis Sumner, a fifth-grader, said. "I really hope it doesn't close."

"All of the teachers are nice," Wren Rauers, a second-grader, said. "I like all of the specials and stuff."

"Schools make good communities, good strong communities," Lance Hammonds, Rockbridge Coalition president, said.

"Buildings don't make a school," Esther Sumner, a parent, said. "It's the students, teachers. It's the quality of education."

"About our school or our neighborhood," Sarah Rauers, a parent, said. "It's about all of our children. It's about all of our neighborhoods. And it's about the impact that these mega schools and these closures would have on our neighborhoods and on our communities."

What's next:

At Monday night's meeting, Superintendent Norman Sauce didn't have an update on this project. He said in 2 to 3 weeks they'd have a clear timeline on the path ahead.

Sauce said what's taking so long is they're taking extra time to review a lot of community feedback.