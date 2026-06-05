Child with autism, diabetic father left in heat after cruel Atlanta theft
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are hunting for a group of thieves who targeted a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, stealing vital air conditioning units and leaving vulnerable families to suffer in sweltering temperatures.
The targeted thefts have left residents of the community feeling abandoned and overwhelmed as summer temperatures begin to climb.
Atlanta police investigation
What we know:
A group of thieves stole at least six air conditioning units from the Villages at Carver apartments in southeast Atlanta. According to a police report, the incident happened around 7 a.m. on May 5. Security cameras captured three men pacing the property before an apartment worker discovered the systems had been completely stripped for parts in a vacant unit across the hall. Michelle Williamson, a resident who woke up to the theft, reported hearing a loud dragging noise and men talking on the stairs as the thieves quickly dismantled the equipment to steal the copper inside for money.
The property owners and management expressed deep frustration over the disruptive, repeated criminal activity targeting occupied residential buildings and confirmed they are working closely with law enforcement.
Missing apartment infrastructure
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the three men seen on the surveillance footage. It remains unclear if the property management company will offer rent discounts or financial compensation to the affected families who are dealing with severe heat and medical hardships. Investigators have not announced if any of the stolen copper or stripped parts have been located at local scrapyards.
Vulnerable family hardships
By the numbers:
The theft of cooling infrastructure poses immediate health risks to residents who are already battling severe medical conditions. Williamson noted that her daughter has autism, asthma, and allergies, while her husband is diabetic, making a hot apartment physically dangerous and creating overwhelming stress for the household.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a broadcast script and on-scene video interview with apartment resident Michelle Williamson, who explained what she heard and witnessed, as well as an official statement from the apartment property owners and details from an Atlanta police report.