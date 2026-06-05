Shelter dog diagnosed with rabies after biting owner

The Brief A Dallas couple faces painful medical treatments after a dog they adopted from a Polk County shelter unexpectedly tested positive for rabies. The Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society director says the facility is mystified because the animal had received two standard rabies vaccinations. The family must now quarantine their other two pets for four months to prevent further potential exposure to the virus.



A Dallas couple is seeking answers after a pet they recently adopted from a local shelter bit a family member and tested positive for rabies despite being vaccinated.

Shocking rabies diagnosis

What we know:

David Clark and Ansley Hart adopted a 2-year-old dog named Cali from the Cedartown/Polk County Humane Society in mid-April. The family said the dog was affectionate and slept in bed with them until last Wednesday, when her attitude suddenly changed, and she bit Clark on the hand.

The family returned the dog to the shelter, where she was humanely euthanized. Director Charlotte Harrison sent the dog's remains to the Georgia Public Health Lab, which confirmed the animal had rabies. Harrison refunded the family's $200 adoption fee and noted that records show the animal received two rabies vaccinations over the last two years.

Vaccine failure mystery

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how a dog that received multiple rabies vaccines contracted the virus. Shelter staff and the couple remain entirely mystified by the breakdown in vaccine protection.

Investigators do not know exactly where or when the dog was exposed to rabies before or after the adoption. It also remains unclear if any other animals at the facility were exposed to the same source.

Medical treatment impact

What they're saying:

"The most painful day was yesterday, getting the injections into the bite wounds," Clark said regarding his hospital treatment. He noted he had to receive four additional shots across both arms and his buttocks.

The ordeal has severely damaged the couple's confidence regarding future shelter adoptions. "I just don't trust adopted animals anymore, and I never will," Hart said.

Quarantine and prevention

What's next:

The couple is currently completing their round of medical treatments and reported that they are beginning to feel better. They must now strictly quarantine their other two household pets for four months to ensure no further outbreak occurs.

Shelter operators plan to review their documentation to double-check their protocol. "We absolutely did everything by the book," Harrison said.