Fayette County pursuit: PIT maneuver stops fleeing vehicle on Highway 74

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Three suspects are in custody after fleeing a Peachtree City traffic stop and leading authorities on a dramatic multi-county pursuit that ended when Fayette County sheriff's deputies executed a PIT maneuver on Highway 74 in Tyrone near local shopping centers on June 5, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief Three people are in custody after a dramatic police pursuit wound through multiple metro Atlanta counties. Fayette County sheriff's deputies ended the chase on Highway 74 near Tyrone using a PIT maneuver. Authorities are still investigating what sparked the initial attempted traffic stop in Peachtree City.



A multi-county police chase ended in Tyrone after Fayette County sheriff's deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing vehicle near local shopping centers.

All three suspects were taken into custody following the pursuit, which spanned through Peachtree City and Coweta County.

Fayette County sheriff's investigation

What we know:

The high-stakes pursuit began in Peachtree City when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away and led authorities into Coweta County, where local police temporarily lost sight of the vehicle. Coweta County officials managed to track the suspects and chased them back into Fayette County.

Fayette County sheriff's deputies took decisive action on Highway 74, executing a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing driver. The chase ended near the Goodwill and Publix locations in Tyrone. Sheriff Berry Babb confirmed that all three suspects are currently in custody and no one was injured during the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed why officers originally tried to pull the vehicle over in Peachtree City. Investigators are still combing through details to determine what sparked the initial flight. Police have also not released the names of the three suspects or specified what charges they will face.