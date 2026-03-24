Parents protest at Lakeside High over DeKalb plan to shut down 22 schools

The Brief DeKalb County is considering closing 22 schools starting in 2027 to address 18,000 empty seats across the district. Roughly 100 protesters gathered at Lakeside High School Monday, accusing district leaders of ignoring community feedback. The Board of Education expects a final list of targeted schools, including Oak Grove and Henderson Mill, by the end of 2026.



The DeKalb County School District is another step closer to a plan to close 22 schools over the next several years, a proposal that drew around 100 protesters to Lakeside High School on Monday afternoon.

The district cited declining enrollment and the need to manage costs as the primary drivers for the decision.

At the same time, parents expressed frustration over what they characterize as a lack of transparency in the planning process.

What we know:

The proposed plan targets 22 schools for closure due to low enrollment, according to district officials.

Among the schools facing potential closure are Oak Grove Elementary, Henderson Mill Elementary, and Brockett Elementary.

District leadership held a feedback session Monday night to discuss the closures, which are not slated to begin until the 2027-2028 school year.

If approved, the closures would be phased in over 6 to 8 years.

According to Jennifer Caracciolo, Deputy Chief of Communications for the DeKalb County School District, the move is a response to a significant surplus of space.

The district currently has 18,000 empty seats.

"What we are trying to do is maximize seats and potential for programs and costs," Caracciolo said. "We know we have some schools empty and some schools overcrowded, so we want to maximize our dollars."

The district expects to present a final list of potential closures to the Board of Education by the end of the year.

What they're saying:

Parents at Monday's protest and feedback session voiced concerns that the district is ignoring community input.

Samuel Howe, who has two sons at Oak Grove Elementary, said he does not trust the district's methods.

"It's infuriating to see these people come in and act like they know nothing about our kids or our school district," Howe said. "We submitted 1,200 surveys between scenarios 1 and 2. Scenario 2 came out, and there was absolutely no reaction to any of that feedback they received from us."

Claire Kostopoulous, a parent at Henderson Mill Elementary, expressed concern that consolidating students into larger schools would diminish the quality of education.

Caracciolo acknowledged the benefits of smaller environments.

"With smaller schools, children that maybe struggles financially or family struggles, you know food struggles, support struggles at home, they are more visible to teachers and admin, and they can get more help," Caracciolo said.

Despite the district's stance, parents indicated they intend to continue their opposition to the plan.

"They have their final goal they want to get to, and they are ramming this thing through and were here to let them know we're not going down like that," Howe said.

What we don't know:

The district expects to present a final list of potential closures to the Board of Education by the end of the year.

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