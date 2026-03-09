DeKalb County school closures: Ashford Park Elementary parents fight proposal

The Brief The DeKalb County Board of Education is considering closing 27 schools and repurposing several others. Brookhaven parents are fighting to save Ashford Park Elementary, calling the school a neighborhood staple. Local officials warn that property values are already dropping due to the "talks of potential closure."



Parents and local leaders gathered at a town hall meeting Monday night to voice their outrage over a DeKalb County Board of Education proposal that could shutter dozens of local schools, including Ashford Park Elementary.

The sweeping plan currently under consideration by the district involves closing 27 schools, adding capacity to 11, and converting eight others.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Board of Education is weighing a major restructuring of its facilities. Ashford Park Elementary has been identified as one of the schools on the "chopping block," prompting immediate pushback from the Brookhaven community.

Monday’s town hall at City Center, hosted by Brookhaven Councilwoman Madeleine Simmons, drew families and state lawmakers who argue the school is the "center" of the neighborhood. While no final decision has been made, local officials say the mere threat of the closure is already affecting the local economy.

What they're saying:

The emotional toll on families was evident as parents described the school as the primary reason they moved to the area.

Matt Johnson, whose son is in the first grade, said the school is "extremely important" and described it as "a staple more so than anything in the area." Johnson noted that many neighbors "moved to Brookhaven because of the school system, because of what Ashford Park has been able to do over the years."

Parent Joseph Vinson shared that sentiment, stating simply, "I don’t want the school to close. It’s the center of this community."

Elected officials also joined the fray. Councilwoman Madeleine Simmons noted that "people are unhappy about this potential closure" and said residents "have made it pretty clear that they’d like Ashford Park to stay open."

State Rep. Karen Lupton, whose own children attended the school, warned that a closure "would be rough" and "a big adjustment for the neighborhood." Lupton added that she would instead love to see the school remain "there with great new facilities."

What's next:

While the town hall allowed residents to vent their frustrations, Councilwoman Simmons and State Rep. Lupton reminded parents that they do not have the power to stop the plan. That authority rests solely with the Board of Education.

The board is expected to make a final decision on the proposal by the end of the calendar year. Officials are encouraging parents to continue speaking up and sharing their concerns with the district before that deadline.