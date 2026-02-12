DeKalb County Schools proposes closing 27 schools, repurposing 8

The Brief DeKalb County Schools released a massive "conversation starter" plan that could see 27 schools closed by 2030. Three high schools are slated to become middle schools, while several middle schools would become elementary schools. A total of 26 elementary schools are on the potential closure list as the district grapples with declining enrollment and aging infrastructure.



The DeKalb County School District is considering closing up to 27 schools and repurposing eight others over the next six to eight years.

What we know:

The district announced the comprehensive proposal Thursday morning, detailing potential futures for dozens of campuses. Officials emphasized that the plan is currently a "conversation starter" and that "nothing is decided."

In evaluating which schools to potentially close or repurpose, the district considered building adequacy, student proximity, capacity, and recent capital investments. The district stated the plan follows an approach designed to utilize the "district's strongest buildings."

"When changes are considered in one area, impacts across the entire district must also be evaluated. That is why these scenarios are presented as system-wide conversation starters, not isolated actions," the district said in a statement.

DeKalb high and middle school shifts

What they're saying:

District predictions show that by 2030, student enrollment will drop by the equivalent of four high schools' worth of seats. The plan proposes eliminating three high schools—Cedar Grove, Lithonia, and Towers—and repurposing them as middle schools.

The district cited "low educational adequacy" for all three facilities and noted their proximity to other campuses: Towers is near Columbia High, Cedar Grove is near McNair High, and Lithonia is near Miller Grove High.

Additionally, the district expects five middle schools' worth of empty seats by 2030. Under the proposal, Cedar Grove Middle School would close entirely due to low enrollment. Five other middle schools—Champion Theme, McNair, Bethune, Miller Grove, and Lithonia—would be converted into elementary schools.

DeKalb elementary school closures

What they're saying:

Converting those middle schools would result in a surplus of 30 elementary schools' worth of seats. To address this, the district proposes closing the following 26 elementary schools:

Ashford Park

Bob Mathis

Brockett

Browns Mill

Canby Lane

Cedar Grove

Columbia

Evansdale

Flat Shoals

Henderson Mill

Kelley Lake

Kingsley

McLendon

McNair

Midvale

Oak Grove

Redan

Robert Shaw Theme

Rock Chapel

Rowland

Stone Mill

Stone Mountain

Stoneview

Toney

Vanderlyn

Woodridge

What's next:

The district said it will offer multiple times for parents and guardians to give feedback over the year before the plan is finalized. Currently, there is an online form you can fill out.

A timeline on the district's website said it plans for the board to vote on a final plan this fall.