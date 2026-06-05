Atlanta transit disrupted as police surround Midtown MARTA station

article

The Brief Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the Midtown MARTA station on Friday evening. Train service was disrupted around 6:30 p.m., forcing a transit bus bridge between stations.



Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the Midtown MARTA station Friday evening.

What we know:

According to MARTA, train service was disrupted around 6:30 p.m. forcing a bus bridge to be set up between North Avenue, Midtown and Arts Center.

The Atlanta Police Department referred FOX 5 Atlanta to the MARTA Police Department for comment.

Law enforcement vehicles surround the Midtown MARTA Station in Atlanta on June 5, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

It remains unknown why multiple law enforcement agencies have surrounded the Midtown MARTA station.

Officials have not disclosed what caused the train service disruption.

It also remains unclear how long the bus bridge will need to remain in place or when normal train service will resume.

MARTA police have not yet released a comment regarding the situation.

The backstory:

This latest incident comes a day after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy ordered the Federal Transit Administration to investigate the system's safety spending and crime mitigation strategies.

Federal investigators are demanding answers from local transit leaders after two horrific daytime stabbings on MARTA property occurred within a single week. A man stabbed a 66-year-old woman 20 times on a train on May 30, and another man was stabbed multiple times at a station following an altercation on May 24.

Duffy announced the clampdown to hold the system accountable, stating that no one should be forced to fear for their safety on public transit. Statistics show the rate of personal security events on MARTA rail lines is three-and-a-half times higher than the national average.