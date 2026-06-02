Police seek public help identifying Georgia State MARTA stabbing suspect

article

The Brief Law enforcement are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted for questioning after a stabbing at a Georgia State MARTA station. A man survived after being stabbed multiple times during the weekend attack before being transported to a local hospital. Authorities released a description of the suspect's clothing and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators immediately.



Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an armed and dangerous suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a stabbing at the Georgia Tech MARTA Station.

What we know:

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing at the Georgia State MARTA station. Law enforcement officials said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Investigators last saw the man at the transit station on May 24 around 1:26 p.m. wearing a plaid shirt, black pants, a black hat and tan sneakers.

The search comes after a man was stabbed several times at the rail station that day. Responding emergency crews transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about the identity or location of the suspect is urged to call transit police or Det. S. Haalliburton at 404-406-4266 or 404-848-4582.

RELATED: Man stabbed multiple times at Georgia State MARTA station, police say

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly revealed a motive behind the violent attack. It also remains unclear if the suspect and the victim had any interaction prior to the stabbing or if the assault was entirely unprovoked.