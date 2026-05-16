Helen police chief hits pedestrian while responding to call

The Brief Helen Police Chief Althea Barett struck a 70-year-old pedestrian Friday night while responding to an emergency call. State troopers say the chief's emergency lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash. Witness video suggests the Florida man was crossing the street just outside of a designated crosswalk.



Helen's police chief hit an elderly man while she was responding to a call, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

GSP said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on Main Street in the town. Chief Althea Barett was responding to back up another officer on a burglary call when she hit the 70-year-old. GSP said the chief's emergency lights and sirens were on as she was driving.

The crash happened as she was turning onto Yonah Road. GSP said video from witnesses appears to show the man crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, though he was near one. A witness told troopers the man was walking from a parking lot toward a restaurant in the area.

Troopers marked and photographed the scene as part of their investigation.

What we don't know:

The man, who has not been identified, is said to be recovering in the hospital. The only information released about him is that he is from Florida.

GSP will continue to investigate.