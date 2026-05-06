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I-285 construction: Major detours planned, what to expect

By
Published  May 6, 2026 6:18pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
What to expect when I-285 West shuts down this weekend

What to expect when I-285 West shuts down this weekend

The west side of I-285 is set to fully shut down from MLK Drive to Cascade Road on May 8 lasting through the weekend. Here's what to expect. 

The Brief

    • All lanes on the west side of I-285 will close this weekend between Cascade Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
    • The shutdown begins at 7 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. Monday for highway repairs.
    • Drivers should expect heavy traffic and detours onto I-20 and Langford Parkway throughout the weekend.

ATLANTA - Transportation officials are warning drivers to prepare for a total shutdown of all lanes on a section of I-285 this Mother’s Day weekend.

What we know:

Crews will close all lanes on the west side of I-285 between Cascade Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. The closure starts Friday at 7 p.m. and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

The shutdown is necessary to fix old roads, including concrete slabs and shoulders. GDOT also plans to install new median barriers during the work.

What's next:

Drivers going south on I-285 will be sent to I-20 and then toward the I-75/I-85 southbound interchange. Those heading north or west will be sent onto Langford Parkway at Exit 5.

While this specific closure ends Monday morning, the larger 10-mile project from College Park to Collier Road is expected to continue until 2028.

RELATED: Why you should avoid I-285 on the west side this May

What they're saying:

Niesha Turner lives in the area and said the closure will be a major problem for her commute. "I’m going to have to take the back roads, and if anybody is like me, they already know the backroads, so that means the backroads are going to be very hectic," she said.

Other drivers agree the highway needs the work. "They do have some potholes on the highway, they need to be fixed," said Robert Fabian.

By the numbers:

The reconstruction effort along the I-285 westside highway costs $206 million. The project spans 10 miles, stretching from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if weather conditions will impact the schedule or if GDOT plans similar full-lane closures for the following weekends in May.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Transportation, which provided project costs and detour routes, as well as interviews with local drivers.

AtlantaTransportationGeorgia Department of TransportationNews