GBI opens investigation into Fulton jail medical neglect claims

The Brief Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is demanding an independent investigation after a former Fulton County Jail inmate had his legs and fingers removed. Rashaad Muhammad went into septic shock following a bladder infection that his legal team says went untreated for 11 days. At least three county commissioners are calling for Gov. Brian Kemp to intervene and consider suspending Sheriff Patrick Labat.



At least three Fulton County commissioners are calling for the governor to intervene after an inmate lost his legs and fingers following a medical emergency at the county jail.

What we know:

Several Fulton County leaders said Wednesday it is time for Gov. Brian Kemp to get involved in operations at the county jail.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdul-Rahman of District 6 asked the board to contact the governor to investigate and consider suspending Sheriff Patrick Labat.

The push for state action follows the case of former inmate Rashaad Muhammad.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Muhammad, said the man begged for medicine for 11 days before a bladder infection turned into septic shock. Muhammad eventually had his legs and fingers removed due to the condition.

What they're saying:

"We want transparency... who made the decision to keep the medical provider... was it the sheriff or the county commission," Crump asked during the Wednesday meeting.

Commissioner Bob Ellis of District 2 argued that the "responsibility of safe and sure confinement" belongs to the sheriff. However, Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. of District 5 said that while the situation was "unimaginable," he was unsure if the sheriff should be held responsible for medical issues at the jail.

What's next:

Sheriff Labat told FOX 5 he has contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to request an inquiry. He stated he cannot comment on pending lawsuits.

The GBI confirmed Wednesday that their investigation is open and ongoing. Abdul-Rahman told the board she would not "turn the other way" regarding the sheriff's accountability.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known if the governor’s office will officially intervene or if the jail's medical provider will face separate investigations into the 11-day delay in treatment.

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