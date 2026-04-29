Attorney Ben Crump calls for new Fulton County Jail facility
ATLANTA - Rashaad Muhammad and his legal team met with the Fulton County sheriff Wednesday to demand accountability for medical neglect that resulted in the amputation of his hands and legs.
Civil rights attorney meets with sheriff
What we know:
Attorney Ben Crump and his client, Rashaad Muhammad, met with Sheriff Pat Labat to address what they describe as an "impossible situation" involving medical care. Muhammad says he informed jail staff that he needed antibiotics the moment he was arrested in August 2025. He claims the facility failed to provide the medicine, leading to a septic infection that forced doctors to amputate both of his legs and both of his hands.
Crump described the facility as one of the worst jails in the country. He noted that when a person is in the custody of the law, the government is legally required to provide necessary medical services.
Officials debate funding and facility
The backstory:
This is not the first time the Fulton County Jail has faced allegations of severe neglect. Crump previously represented the family of Lashawn Thompson, who died at the jail in 2022. Medical reports in that case revealed Thompson was subjected to bedbugs and other forms of neglect.
Why you should care:
The legal team argues that the treatment of detainees at the jail is a matter of basic human rights. They noted that if a person treated an animal in the same manner Muhammad was treated, they would be sent to prison.
County Commissioner Marvin Arrington said the board of commissioners is responsible for providing resources and must do a better job supporting the sheriff's needs.
Community leaders demand action
What they're saying:
"It hurts. It hurts. I need help a lot of help for the rest of my life," Muhammad said while seated in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters.
Crump added that the meeting with Labat went well, but his team is exploring all legal options. The sheriff reportedly claims that county commissioners are the primary obstacle to improving the facility or building a new one.
What's next:
The legal team and supporters plan to attend next week’s county commissioner meeting. They intend to voice their concerns directly to the officials responsible for the jail's budget and resources.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5's Eric Perry, who interviewed Rashaad Muhammad, attorney Ben Crump, and County Commissioner Marvin Arrington at the Fulton County Jail.