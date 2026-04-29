Attorney Ben Crump calls for new Fulton County Jail facility

The Brief Attorney Ben Crump and Rashaad Muhammad met with Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Wednesday to discuss claims of medical neglect at the jail. Muhammad alleges that the jail's failure to provide necessary antibiotics for a pre-existing condition led to a septic infection and the amputation of his limbs. The legal team and local officials are calling for more resources and a new facility following a history of reported neglect at the site.



Rashaad Muhammad and his legal team met with the Fulton County sheriff Wednesday to demand accountability for medical neglect that resulted in the amputation of his hands and legs.

Civil rights attorney meets with sheriff

What we know:

Attorney Ben Crump and his client, Rashaad Muhammad, met with Sheriff Pat Labat to address what they describe as an "impossible situation" involving medical care. Muhammad says he informed jail staff that he needed antibiotics the moment he was arrested in August 2025. He claims the facility failed to provide the medicine, leading to a septic infection that forced doctors to amputate both of his legs and both of his hands.

Crump described the facility as one of the worst jails in the country. He noted that when a person is in the custody of the law, the government is legally required to provide necessary medical services.

Officials debate funding and facility

The backstory:

This is not the first time the Fulton County Jail has faced allegations of severe neglect. Crump previously represented the family of Lashawn Thompson, who died at the jail in 2022. Medical reports in that case revealed Thompson was subjected to bedbugs and other forms of neglect.

Why you should care:

The legal team argues that the treatment of detainees at the jail is a matter of basic human rights. They noted that if a person treated an animal in the same manner Muhammad was treated, they would be sent to prison.

County Commissioner Marvin Arrington said the board of commissioners is responsible for providing resources and must do a better job supporting the sheriff's needs.

Community leaders demand action

What they're saying:

"It hurts. It hurts. I need help a lot of help for the rest of my life," Muhammad said while seated in a wheelchair surrounded by supporters.

Crump added that the meeting with Labat went well, but his team is exploring all legal options. The sheriff reportedly claims that county commissioners are the primary obstacle to improving the facility or building a new one.

What's next:

The legal team and supporters plan to attend next week’s county commissioner meeting. They intend to voice their concerns directly to the officials responsible for the jail's budget and resources.