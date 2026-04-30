Why you should avoid I-285 on the west side this May

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The Brief All lanes of Interstate 285 will close between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road starting May 8. The full weekend closure lasts from Friday evening until Monday morning for essential concrete pavement reconstruction work. Georgia transportation officials warn of significant, region-wide delays and urge motorists to use 511GA for alternate routes.



Georgia Department of Transportation crews will close all lanes of Interstate 285 in southwest Atlanta next month for a major pavement project.

What we know:

Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation plan to shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road.

The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, and is scheduled to end by 5 a.m. Monday, May 11.

Crews will be milling, grinding and preparing the concrete for slab repairs as part of a $206 million project.

What we don't know:

While the state warns of heavy congestion on I-20 and the Downtown Connector, the exact duration of spillover delays on local roads is unknown.

The transportation department has not yet specified if additional weekend closures will be needed for this specific segment later this spring.

Why you should care:

This section is one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the metro area, and the closure will likely cause region-wide gridlock.

Officials expect heavy congestion on I-20, I-75, I-85 and Langford Parkway throughout the weekend.

What's next:

Drivers traveling south on I-285 will be diverted to I-20 and then toward the I-75/I-85 southbound interchange.

Those heading north or west on I-285 will be diverted onto the Langford Parkway at exit 5.

The broader 10-mile reconstruction project from College Park to Collier Road is expected to continue until 2028.

By the numbers:

The reconstruction effort along the I-285 westside corridor costs $206 million.

The project area spans 10 miles, stretching from South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.